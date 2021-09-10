Oppenheimer Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $95.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,163. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

