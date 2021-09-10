Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.