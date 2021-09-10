Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,045. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

