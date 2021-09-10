O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.53 to $31.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $597.73 and a 200 day moving average of $546.67. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

