ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

