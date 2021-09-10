Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,485 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $17.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock worth $8,310,962 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

