OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,262 shares of company stock valued at $774,740. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,530. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

