OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Shares of OSIS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
