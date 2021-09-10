OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

