Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $524,151. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

