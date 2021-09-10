Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 5.9%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 46,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,850,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

