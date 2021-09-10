Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

