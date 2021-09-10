Oxygen Price Hits $2.17 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004863 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $124.06 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,281,953 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

