P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.45

Shares of P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 17717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

P10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

