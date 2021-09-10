Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

PTVE stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 156,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 233,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 397,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

