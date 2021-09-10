Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.50. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 422 shares traded.

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 156,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

