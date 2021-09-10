Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $946.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.66.

NYSE:PANW traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.63. 84,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $470.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.