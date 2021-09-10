Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $17.71. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

