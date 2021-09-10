Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 1,755 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.