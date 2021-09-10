Papp L Roy & Associates Buys Shares of 4,500 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 132,199 shares during the last quarter.

IEV opened at $54.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

