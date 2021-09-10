Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

