Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,665. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

