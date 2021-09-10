Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,693 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF comprises 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYK. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $186.18. 9,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.64. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.