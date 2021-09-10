Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,399 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 278.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $346,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,487. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

