Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

