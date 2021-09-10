Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,457. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

