Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,434 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. 22,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

