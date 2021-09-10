Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.60. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

