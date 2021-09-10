Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $359.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

