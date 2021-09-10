Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Datadog by 17.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Datadog by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $143.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,452,326 shares of company stock worth $185,845,602. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

