Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,391,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

