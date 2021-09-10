Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Entergy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.94 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

