Parallel Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in State Street by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

