Parallel Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

