Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

