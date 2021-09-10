Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$17.28 Average PT from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

POU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of POU opened at C$15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.26. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

