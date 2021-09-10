Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$44.50

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.46.

PRRWF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

