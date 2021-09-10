Particl Hits Market Cap of $15.47 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $1,163.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00400225 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,542,820 coins and its circulating supply is 11,518,270 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

