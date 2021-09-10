Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

