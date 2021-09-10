Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.22 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

