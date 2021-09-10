Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $105.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. Paychex has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

