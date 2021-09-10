Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

Several research firms have commented on PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PYCR opened at $32.80 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

