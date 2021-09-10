PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $288.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

