Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

