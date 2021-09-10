Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:PEB opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

