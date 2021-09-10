Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading Down 4.5%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

