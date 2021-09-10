Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $122.65 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $122.65 or 0.00271185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $4,777.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00157543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

