Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires 23,559 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 135,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,252. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

