Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

