Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

