PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.63

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 23382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.19 million and a P/E ratio of 24.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,250,000.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

